RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of a North Carolina-based soldier killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt.
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3, Dallas Garza was among five soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
The order took effect on Monday and will remain in effect until sunset on Friday.
Garza deployed to Egypt in January as part of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers.
He previously served in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- How the feds are preparing for mass COVID-19 vaccinations
- Stokes County farm grows 20 different kinds of garlic
- Michael and Katie Hennessey welcome baby Tessa Jaymes
- Flags ordered to fly at half-staff in North Carolina in honor of Army soldier
- Report: Alleged La Linea cartel member linked to mass grave near border