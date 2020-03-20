Flags lowered in NC to honor fallen Fort Bragg soldiers

Breaking News
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from March 20 to march 27 in honor of the following fallen soldiers who were stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

  • Private Jamie Wyatt Boger: a US Army Special Forces Candidate who attended Fort Bragg’s John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School as a student before his assignment to the Special Warfare Medical Group in October 2019.
  • Private First Class Joseph Del Hierro: a US Army Paratrooper assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.
  • Private 2nd Class Caleb Smither: a US Army Paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.
  • Master Sergeant Nathan Goodman: a US Army Special Operations Command Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group.

In tribute, flags are to remain at halfstaff through sunset on Friday March 27, 2020.

