SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU) — Five women, believed to be from the same family, died after being struck by a tractor-trailer in northeastern Pennsylvania Tuesday night, authorities said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near Scott Township along Interstate 81 when a minivan carrying four women lost control and hit the median, Pennsylvania State Police said in a press release Wednesday.

Two additional relatives in a second car parked on the right shoulder shortly after the crash and crossed two lanes of traffic to help those in the minivan.

Moments later, a tractor-trailer struck the driver’s side of the minivan, according to authorities. Two people inside the minivan at the time of impact died. Three others, who were standing in the left lane when the crash happened, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old driver of the second vehicle, who was also standing on the roadway, suffered moderate injuries, while truck driver had minor injuries.

Police identified the deceased victims as 42-year-old Harvrist Zebari, 71-year-old Fatma Ahmed, 56-year-old Shahzinaz Mizouri, 19-year-old Aleen Ameen, and 43-year-old Berivan Zebara. All five were residents of New York, according to Nexstar’s WIVT.

State police are still investigating the crash.