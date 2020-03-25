First two coronavirus deaths reported in North Carolina

North Carolina has its first two coronavirus deaths, according to state health officials.

One was a Cabarrus County resident in their late 70s who died on March 24. The patient had underlying medical conditions.

Another was a Virginia resident his 60s who was traveling through North Carolina.

The man from Virginia who died has been identified as Landon Spradlin, 66, of Gretna, according to the Martinsville Bulletin.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones. This is a stark warning that for some people COVID-19 is a serious illness. All of us must do our part to stop the spread by staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing,” said N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.