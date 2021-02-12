‘First thing I want to do is take care of my family’: NC man wins $250,000 from scratch-off

GASTONIA, N.C. — Chad Murr, of Belmont, scratched his 20X the Cash ticket and won a $250,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It was unbelievable,” he said.

Murr, who works as an operation manager, bought his winning $5 ticket Friday from Will’s Food Store #2 on South New Hope Road in Gastonia.

“When I scratched it, I couldn’t believe it,” he recalled. “I jumped up, and I told my girlfriend, ‘I hit! I hit!’ And she said, ‘You hit what?’ And my son was in his bedroom, and he came out and was like, ‘Daddy, you told me you were gonna hit one day!’”

Murr claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.

“First thing I want to do is take care of my family,” said Murr. “I’ll put money in my kids’ accounts for them when they get older. The rest I’m gonna put it into savings and probably pay off my vehicle.”