First minor dies of coronavirus in what is believed to be first child death in US, health officials say

LOS ANGELES -- Public health officials in Los Angeles report that a minor has died from the coronavirus in the US.

The minor is believed to be the first person under 18 to die from the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

“A devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” an LA health official said.

Mecklenburg County is ordering a stay-at-home proclamation. According to officials, the proclamation will take effect starting Thursday at 8 a.m. and last until Midnight on April 16.

Mecklenburg County has 127 reported coronavirus cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the stay-at-home order means you can go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, the doctor's office, hardware store, as well as restaurants as long as they are drive-thru and take out.

Officials said you can also care for others, exercise (walk the dog, go to a greenway.)