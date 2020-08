HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The largest National Guard unit in Mississippi welcomed its first female battalion leader over the weekend.

Lieutenant Colonel Annie Lee took command of the 106th Brigade Support Battalion on Friday.

Her first day on the job was Saturday

The 400 soldier battalion is based in Hattiesburg and oversees logistics, maintenance and medical support of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team.

That unit is the largest in Mississippi with about 3,500 soldiers.