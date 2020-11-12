First day in class for some Guilford County Schools students

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The school bells were ringing in Guilford County on Thursday for the first time since March.

FOX8 crews spent the day at Alderman Elementary School in Greensboro.

There were lots of changes and adjustments to make the building safe for students and staff.

Lunch time for 17 first graders looked and sounded differently.

The room filled with 6-year-olds was relatively quiet.

“Everyone is kind of bashful and a little bit shy. So giving them those reminders, ‘Hey guys, you can talk now,'” teacher Amber Garcia said.

Garcia noticed right away, that after months of virtual learning, her students needed to learn more than just reading and math.

“That’s something we’re definitely going to put first… that kids definitely need to be talking to their friends and turning to the person beside them,” she said.

It’s one of the many changes both students and teachers are having to adjust to: including extra cleaning, keeping masks on and socially distancing from each other.

“I’m like, air high five, or air fist bump, air hugs even, that kind of thing,” Garcia said. “Keeping that distance between us. I was very excited to be back to see my kids.”

The feeling is mutual.

“I can finally see them in person, because I don’t want to see them on camera,” said Audrey Johnson, a second grader.

She was done with learning online.

“I couldn’t really hear what [my teacher] was saying and people kept on interrupting,” Audrey said.

She’s overjoyed to be back in school, even if that means she can’t get close to her friends and her teachers are masked up and instituting new rules.

Both teachers and students told FOX8 these necessary changes are well worth it just to be back in school.

“I got into teaching for the kids. That’s why I’m here,” Garcia said. “I’m not here for the social distancing and things like that, but I am here for the kids. That’s what is important. That’s why I’m still here.”