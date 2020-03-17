First reported case of coronavirus reported in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The first case of coronavirus has been reported in Guilford County, according to a news release from the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.

The person traveled to Orlando, Florida, prior to onset of symptoms.

The patient began experiencing symptoms upon their return from out-of-state travel. The patient went to their primary care doctor for testing and went into immediate self-isolation.

Guilford County Public Health is in continual communication with the patient who is doing well.

Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County Interim Public Health Director stated, “Since we have this first confirmed case, we anticipate additional positive testing. The County is heavily monitoring this case and will continue to address future cases as they arise. It continues to be important for the community to follow the preventive measures outlined by the CDC and contact their primary care doctors if they are experiencing symptoms.”

In consultation with the CDC and NC DHHS, GCDPH is following up directly with all individuals who have had close contact with the case and are at risk of infection.

The GCDPH will monitor close contacts and assure that proper evaluation and care is provided if they become ill.