Fireworks shot at deputies trying to break up party, according to South Carolina sheriff’s office; 3 arrested

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested after deputies responded to a large crowd shooting off fireworks on July 4 in Spartanburg County.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Campus Evolution Apartments off Valley Falls Rd. Sunday at about 11:35 p.m. in regards to a “large disruptive crowd” shooting fireworks, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies attempted to disperse the crowd, fireworks were shot at them and their patrol vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

“One of our patrol cars was actually hit by one of those big mortar rounds,” Sheriff Chuck Wright said. “Now, I’m not just talking about a bottle rocket. I’m talking about one of these big ones that go up in the air and explode hard. They’ll really hurt you.”

They identified 3 suspects in a car who were participating in that activity, and inside the car, one of a sergeants saw an assault rifle within arm’s reach of one of the occupants.

He and the other 2 occupants were removed from the vehicle and one of them had a pistol concealed in his waistband. The third one had a small amount of marijuana concealed on his person, deputies said.

The deputies seized both weapons and the marijuana and took the following items into evidence: Two 9mm magazines, seven 9mm rounds, one 40 round magazine for an assault rifle, and 39 assault rifle rounds.

“With the professional way our deputies handled the situation, no one got hurt or injured, and their actions prevented the incident from becoming much worse, especially with those 2 weapons and that much ammunition,” Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Kevin Bobo said.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Dakwon Tyrell Hill, of Greenwood, 21-year-old Devardric Spencer Graham, of Abbeville, and 20-year-old Cedkevious Marquses Childs, of Greenwood.

(Left to right) Dakwon Hill, Cedkevious Childs, Devardric Graham were arrested Sunday. (Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Hill was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Graham was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Pistol, and Child was charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana.

All 3 bonded out of the detention facility Monday.