GREENSBORO, N.C. — Firefighters put out a fire at a Citgo in Greensboro.

Fire officials responded to the Gunter Citgo at 5900 N. Church St. on Sunday night.

Guilford fire marshals are investigating, but it’s believed the fire was in the kitchen area of the convenience store and was put out in 35 minutes.

Firefighters working to put out fire at Citgo in Greensboro

Because it originated in the building and was contained, it did not come close to the fuel pumps.

Traffic will resume in another hour.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.