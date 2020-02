Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. --Firefighters in High Point responded to a gas station fire on Friday at the corner of Eastchester Drive and Centennial Street.

FOX8's Tess Bargebuhr was live on the scene at 12 p.m. when the fire was put out and the road was reopened.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause is still unknown at this time.

The owner of the Pick n Go has owned the store for about three years.

He says he was alerted to the fire with an alarm and called 911.

