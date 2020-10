THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters worked to put out a burning apartment in Thomasville.

Thursday morning, fire crews were on scene of the fire on West Colonial Drive and Carmalt Street.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to put out the flames from above.

Thick smoke blanketed the area.

Firefighters say they have not received any reports of injuries.

No word on how many people are impacted by the fire. The Red Cross was called in to help.