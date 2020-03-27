Firefighters put out house fire in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIENNA, N.C. -- Firefighters put out a house fire in Vienna on Friday afternoon, according to the Vienna Fire Department.

Fire officials responded to the home at 2415 on Lake Forest Drive and started fighting the fire after a call came in reporting the fire at 3: 56 p.m.

Firefighters with the VFD saw heavy flames when they arrived at the home.

The Forsyth County Fire Department and the Lewisville Fire Department helped put out the fire.

The fire is now under control and firefighters are spraying hot spots.

The homeowner was home at the time and doesn’t know what started the fire.

Everyone made it out fine.

Forsyth County fire officials are investigating.