Firefighters investigating cause of Thomasville fire, possible explosions after home burns down

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters in Thomasville responded to a house fire on Sunday, according to fire officials.

Around 11:54 a.m., Thomasville Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Hasty School Road and Howard Circle with possible explosions and animals trapped.

The cause under investigation. There are no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

When the fire department arrived, they were told the homeowners were away. The homeowners arrived shortly after the fire department.

One animal may have possibly died in the fire. Due tot he collapse, fire officials haven’t been able to search for the animal yet.

“It was a fully involved house fire with some structural collapse at the time of arrival,” said Michael Wilson, the Thomasville Fire & Rescue battalion chief. “Everything was a defensive mode. We didn’t send any firefighters interior, so just heavy flames and smoke visible.”