Firefighters in Winston-Salem put out high-rise fire, 1 person displaced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters worked to put out a high-rise fire in Winston-Salem at Sunrise Towers on Tuesday afternoon.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted a video of the high-rise fire to social media at 2:26 p.m.

The fire was on the seventh floor of a building on 801 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

No one was injured, and one person was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

