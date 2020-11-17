Firefighters in Winston-Salem put out high-rise fire, 1 person displaced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters worked to put out a high-rise fire in Winston-Salem at Sunrise Towers on Tuesday afternoon.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted a video of the high-rise fire to social media at 2:26 p.m.
The fire was on the seventh floor of a building on 801 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
No one was injured, and one person was displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
