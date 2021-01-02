Firefighters in Burlington put out house fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Fire officials in Burlington put out a house fire on Saturday, according to a Burlington Fire Department news release.

The BFD responded to a house fire at 408 South Ireland Street around 1:30 am. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes to find smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters then began working to put the fire out and conducted searches to confirm the occupants had evacuated the house.

Smoke alarms had activated, alerting the residents to the fire, which enabled them to exit the house to safety.

The fire was under control in approximately forty minutes following the arrival of firefighters.

There were no injuries to the occupants. However, one firefighter sustained a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage estimates to the structure are $45,000 and $5,000 to the contents.

The BFD was assisted by the Burlington Police Department, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas, and the American Red Cross.