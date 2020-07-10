Firefighters help woman deliver baby in clinic parking lot

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — A California woman welcomed a baby boy into the world — in a parking lot, according to KTLA.

On July 3, Mike and Melissa were rushing to the hospital when she told him that time was up.

“I thought we had hours, not minutes,” Melissa told KTLA.

They pulled into the parking lot of a Kaiser Parmanente clinic.

While the clinic did not offer emergency services, two Orange County firefighters, Kyle Crossen and Kai Brody, came to the rescue. They helped Melissa deliver her baby in front seat of the car as she became a proud mother of three.

On Thursday, Melissa and Mike once again welcomed the two firefighters into their lives to meet little Silas Malachi.