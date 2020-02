KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters were called to a fire at an industrial building in Kernersville on Monday night.

The fire was at TexTech Coatings, located at 215 Drummond St.

Police officers on the scene told FOX8 that a hazmat team was called in.

The fire is now out. No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what started the fire or the extent of the damage.