Firefighters free person trapped inside vehicle after crash in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters freed a person who was trapped inside of a vehicle in Archdale on Monday, according to the Guil-Rand Fire Department.

Station 41 was dispatched along with station 20 to an overturned vehicle on Harlow Road near NC 62.

One person was trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived on scene and started stabilizing the vehicle and helping the person who was trapped.

More firefighters arrived on scene, used equipment from their truck and freed the person from the vehicle.

Crews are still on scene.

The Guil-Rand Fire Department is urging people to be careful if they’re going through the area.