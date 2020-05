WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wake Forest University home was in flames, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 6:45 a.m., firefighters responded to the blaze at 1014 Long Drive. The fire department shared video from the scene of a fire.

Three people were home at the time but managed to get out.

Firefighters say the fire appeared to start at the back of the house

The fire was out within 45 minutes.

No word on the cause of the fire.