Video shows firefighters face blaze at Winston-Salem apartment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews are fighting a fire at a Winston-Salem apartment, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 7:47 a.m. Wednesday, the fire department responded to the scene on Stagecoach Road. Flames and black smoke were visible on the roof.

No word on if anyone was injured.

