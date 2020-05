GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crew of the three firefighters with the Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire District delivered a baby boy in Greensboro just before Guilford County EMS arrived.

‘We got into the house…the mother was in labor. We weren’t really too sure she was going to deliver at the time or not…turn around one minute to get something out of a medical bag and there he is. He just popped out,” said Darren Flipping, a lieutenant with the Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire District.