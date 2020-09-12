Firefighters climb 72 flights of stairs to honor heroes of 9/11

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. It is the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement in our nation’s history.

For the last several years, the Greensboro Fire Department has honored those first responders with a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Bellemeade parking deck downtown.

The event normally attracts hundreds but was canceled due to COVID-19.

It didn’t stop a small group of firefighters from showing up Friday afternoon.

Nine firefighters climbed eight flights of stairs, nine times over. In total, they climbed 72 flights. The equivalent of the highest floors reached by firefighters in the World Trade Center.

“You know, you might hit a point where you want to quit, or you want to stop, and it starts to hurt and it starts to get hot, but then you tell yourself, I’m doing this for them because they would have done this for me,” said TJ Blaylock, a Greensboro firefighter.

For an hour, firefighters from Greensboro and High Point, most in full gear, trekked up and down these stairs.

“Gives you very small insight of what they went through that day and the amount of work that they had to do just to get to the point we’re at,” Blaylock said.

Nineteen years ago, our country changed forever.

“Just praying, I just had to pray. Try to will the towers up and I couldn’t, they came down,” said Rebecca Smith, a Greensboro firefighter.

Now it’s this next generation of first responders’ turn to answer the call.

“They can’t do this anymore, but I can and this is a small way for me to honor them is to be able to complete this and you know push myself and symbolically completing their mission that they didn’t get the chance to,” Blaylock said.

The stair climb honors the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 8 paramedics who lost their lives.