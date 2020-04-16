Firefighter with no underlying conditions dies from COVID-19 complications

CHICAGO — The first Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19 complications was laid to rest Monday.

Mario Araujo, 49, passed away after complications from the virus, according to the Chicago Fire Department, WGN reports.

He was a 17-year veteran of the department and served most of his career at Engine Company 102 in Rogers Park.

“CFD has lost one of our own to complications of COVID-19. Firefighter Mario Araujo, a proud member of CFD Truck Company 25 passed away this evening,” CFD spokesperson Larry Langford said.

He joined CFD in October of 2003

Fire officials say he was hopeful and dedicated and had no underlying health conditions.