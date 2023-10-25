LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The man identified as a person of interest in a mass killing in Maine is a firearms instructor trained by the military and was recently committed to a mental health facility, according to a state police bulletin.
At least 16 people were killed and dozens more were injured in Wednesday night’s shooting at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston. The suspect remained at large as authorities ordered residents and business owners to stay inside and off the streets.
Anyone with information on Card’s whereabouts should call police at 207-513-3001 (ext. 3327).