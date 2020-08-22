Fire that tore through Rachael Ray’s house began in chimney

FILE – In this April 9, 2014 file photo, Rachael Ray attends the Food Bank of NYC Can Do Awards Benefit Gala on in New York. Officials said Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, that a fire that tore through celebrity chef Ray’s upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney. The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control said the Aug. 9 fire at the house in Lake Luzerne, N.Y., was accidental. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File )

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray escapes after home goes up in flames

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (AP) — A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney, state officials said Friday.

The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control said the August 9 fire at the house in Lake Luzerne, N.Y., was accidental.

The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, at the end of a private drive in a rural area about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Albany, New York.

More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames. No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured.

Ray had been filming two days a week from her home since April, with her husband working as the show’s cameraman and producer.