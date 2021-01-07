Fire severely damages home on Louise Avenue in High Point

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fire severely damaged a home on Louise Avenue in High Point on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at 8:50 p.m. and firefighters had it under control at 9:26 p.m.

The fire caused the roof of the home to collapse.

The people living in the home and the family dog were already out of the home when firefighters arrived.

The Red Cross has been called to help the family.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter