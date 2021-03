RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A chimney fire left behind significant damage in a Randolph County home.

At about 8:35 a.m. Friday, fire crews responded to the scene on the 2200 block of Bevan Drive.

The fire was under control by 8:56 a.m.

Fire leaves significant damage at home on Bevan Drive in Randolph County

Fire officials believe the fire began in the chimney.

It left behind significant damage and destroyed the roof.

No word on any injuries.