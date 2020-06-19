Fire department releases surveillance video of arsonists behind million dollar bar fire

HOUSTON — Firefighters are searching for four men who caused an explosion at a bar near Houston’s Museum District last week, KPRC reports.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña and arson investigator George Smith said four men walked into Bar 5015 on June 12 with 5-gallon containers of ignitable fluid and poured the fluid throughout the property, located at the corner of Almeda Road and Wichita Street.

One of the men caused the explosion after pushing a trailer on fire down a ramp where fumes had accumulated, causing the deck to explode.

Smith said it’s likely that those that committed this crime have burn or blast injuries.

Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the investigation.

“Every resource and the ATF – we’re going to bring that to bear and solve this incident and make the point that this is not going to be tolerated in this community,” Pena said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.