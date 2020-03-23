Fire department hands out free food, coffee for truckers amid coronavirus outbreak

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — While tens of millions are stuck at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, truckers are still out there delivering food and supplies to stores across the country.

One Arkansas fire department decided to repay the truckers with some free food and coffee.

This past weekend, the Quail Creek Fire Department posted a photo to Facebook showing one of their trucks with a sign directing truckers to Exit 7 off Interstate 530 for the free food and coffee.

Cody Church, of Quail Creek FD, said they plan to set up again for free food and coffee on Saturday, March 28.

The Facebook post garnered more than 800 likes and 9,500 shares.

In the Facebook post, Church noted that deputies were welcome to stop by as well.