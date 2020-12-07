Fire department display stolen from Christmas Park

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) — Williamston Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle suspected in the theft of a fire department display at the Christmas park.

The police department posted images of the suspect vehicle and said “this was a very despicable act to rob children of the opportunity to enjoy the display.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 864-847-7425 or Crime Stoppers.