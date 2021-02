RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a fire severely damaged home in Randolph County on Thursday afternoon, according to Randolph County Emergency Services Deputy Director Jared Byrd.

The fire was at a home in the 7000 block of Canaan Church Road, northeast of Denton.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

The identity of the person killed in the fire has not been released.