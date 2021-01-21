Fire damages Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fire damaged a Greensboro apartment complex on Thursday evening.

The fire started around 5:50 p.m. at 3120 and 3122 Pisgah Place, off Pisgah Church Road. Firefighters had the fire under control by 6:30 p.m.

The cause is still under investigation but firefighters believe the fire started on the second floor of building 3120.

People were at the complex but no injuries were reported.

Utilities at the building have been cut off. The Red Cross has been notified to help those that are displaced.