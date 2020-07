GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fire damaged a Greensboro apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at Twin Oaks Apartments on Hilltop Road at 3:46 p.m.

Firefighters got the fire under control by 4:25 p.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

The damage was isolated to the third floor of an apartment building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.