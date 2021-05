WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are working to put out a fire at a business on the 3200 Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, WSFD shared video on Twitter, showing smoke pouring from the structure.

The fire department said they are working to put out the fire. The extent of the damage is unclear.