Fire crews on scene of fire at First Baptist Church in SC

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews are on scene of a fire at a church in Cowpens.

According to pictures and video from WSPA viewers, heavy smoke could be seen coming from First Baptist Church in Cowpens on Saturday afternoon.

Cowpens Fire Department and several others are on scene at West Church St. at this time. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

According to the church’s website, the church caught fire in Dec. of 1987 while the steeple was being repaired. The steeple, balcony and much of the sanctuary interior were severely damaged at that time. The reconstructed building was dedicated on September 17, 1989. The sanctuary underwent another renovation in 2016.

