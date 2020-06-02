Fire causes damage at Board of Elections area in Guilford County Courthouse (Credit: Charlie Collicutt/Board of Elections)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A weekend fire caused damage to a Guilford County Board of Elections area at the Guilford County Courthouse.

The fire happened around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Charlie Collicutt, with the Board of Elections, some unused ballots from March were destroyed. The ballots were going to be destroyed at some point regardless.

Collicutt said the fire did not interfere with any voting machines, except one that is used for demonstration purposes.

There was significant damage to supplies, such as signs, blank forms and blank paperwork.

The warehouse office manager’s office was destroyed.

Collicutt said this will not directly impact the November election, saying it’s just another “wrinkle thrown in” an already complicated election year.