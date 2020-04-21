Find out which Myrtle Beach-area beaches are open, which remain closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Gov. McMaster on Monday canceled his order to close public beach accesses across South Carolina, allowing local governments to make those decisions.

FOX8 sister-station WBTW asked all of their area beach communities what they are doing. Here’s what they said:

OPEN:

North Myrtle Beach: Public beach accesses and parking are open.

: Public beach accesses in the unincorporated areas of Horry County is open. Surfside Beach: Public beach access is open for “non-stationary” activity to include walking and dog walking. Parking is limited to those with town decals.

CLOSED:

Myrtle Beach: Public beach accesses and parking to remain closed until the emergency declaration expires, City Council directs otherwise, or the emergency order is rescinded.

