Find out which Myrtle Beach-area beaches are open, which remain closed

News

by: WBTW

Posted: / Updated:
Myrtle Beach (Getty Images)

Myrtle Beach (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Gov. McMaster on Monday canceled his order to close public beach accesses across South Carolina, allowing local governments to make those decisions.

FOX8 sister-station WBTW asked all of their area beach communities what they are doing. Here’s what they said:

OPEN:

  • North Myrtle Beach: Public beach accesses and parking are open.
  • Horry County unincorporated areas: Public beach accesses in the unincorporated areas of Horry County is open.
  • Surfside Beach: Public beach access is open for “non-stationary” activity to include walking and dog walking. Parking is limited to those with town decals.

CLOSED:

  • Myrtle Beach: Public beach accesses and parking to remain closed until the emergency declaration expires, City Council directs otherwise, or the emergency order is rescinded.
  • Atlantic Beach: Public beach access will remain closed until further notice.
  • Georgetown County unincorporated areas: Public beach access in unincorporated areas of Georgetown County will remain closed. The vote was 5-2, with two council members worried about the impact on local businesses.   
  • Pawleys Island: Public beach access will remain closed until Monday, April 27th at Noon.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter