Final test being done of new voting systems in Triad

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The final tests are being done of hundreds of new votings machines as voters in the Triad inch closer to early voting.

Before you vote, you need to know what you’ll be facing at the ballot box.

Forsyth, Davidson and Guilford County will all be dealing with paper ballots, but not everyone’s will look the same.

The move to paper ballots comes with new state regulations. These are expected to help voters feel more secure that their votes are being counted properly.

On Election Day in Guilford County, voters will be filling out scantron style sheets that are filled with the races up for election.

“As far as filling out the ballot, it’ll read blue ink, black ink,” said Chris Duffey, the deputy director of Guilford County’s Board of Elections. “It’ll read anything.”

After reviewing their paper ballots, the voters will then place them inside of a machine that will tally the votes.

The machines have been calibrated and checked to make sure that they recognize the circles that align with the candidate's name in the system.

They’ve also been lined up to alert when a race hasn’t been filled out correctly. The voter will be asked if they want to “Cast” their ballot with that race being omitted or if they want to “Return” their ballot to be corrected.

“Really, no problems at all,” Duffey said.

Each voting location will have a machine that will hold the scantrons and tally them once they have been completed.

Each voting location will also have the same number of voting stations at each location as there were when electronic voting machines where used.

“If anything, it may shorten the lines just slightly,” Duffey said.

In Davidson County, voters will be using blank paper ballots and electronic machines.

Voters will be given a blank ballot that will then be inserted into an electronic machine.

The voters “selections will come up on their screen; they’ll make all of their selections; then confirm like they have in the past.”

The computer will send out a printed ballot with their selections on it.

Voters will review their paper ballot before inserting it into the same style tallying machine being used in Guilford County.

So far, there have been no major issues in the testing leading up to early voting on Feb. 13.

FOX8 is told that each county has ballots for each of its registered voters with more on hand if needed.

Guilford County has even placed an order in for 110 to 120% overage in case of a large number of mistakes on ballots.

