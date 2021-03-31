Fight to remove Alamance County Confederate Monument moves to court with NAACP suit

GRAHAM, N.C. – The Alamance County Confederate Monument in Graham Court Square has been a point of contention for people living in the area. Over the past year, several protests have occurred for its removal. Some have ended in heated interactions and arrests by law enforcement.

Now a fight to get the monument moved heads to court.

“We’ve done everything we know to do legally to advocate for the removal of this symbol of white supremacy,” said Barrett Brown, the president of the NAACP Alamance County chapter.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina NAACP and Alamance County chapter jointly filed a lawsuit against the Alamance County Commissioners requesting the monument be moved to another location.

In the 41-page lawsuit, the NAACP claims the monument poses a threat to public safety, misuses taxpayer dollars and stands in violation of the state constitution.

“If they have to pay deputies to monitor it, if they have to build barriers around it, they have to suspend the right for people to assemble in the area, if they have to implement curfews around it then it is a threat to public safety,” Brown said.

Alamance County Commissioners have legal authority over the property and are defendants in the lawsuit.

The NAACP requests commissioners move the monument within 45 days of a courts order and not be placed on county-owned or maintained property.

“We would like that removed to some historic battlefield or to some museum or some cemetery, but not right in front of the place where all the citizens of Alamance County have to go to have justice mediated out to us,” Brown said.

FOX8 reached out to all members of the Alamance County Commissioners and the county manager for a comment regarding the lawsuit and future plans to build a fence around the monument. So far, we have not heard back.