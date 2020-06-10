Fifth suspect in Winston-Salem homicide arrested in Virginia

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Another suspect faces charges after a man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Police responded to a reported shooting on March 21 at 5906 University Parkway.

At the scene, officers found 24-year-old Jonathan Rene Rodriquez unresponsive in the parking lot and performed lifesaving efforts. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Rodriquez was shot.

Jose Emanuel Cruz-Rivera, 28; Jose Francisco Sorto, 19; Omar Sanchez, 24; and an 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, have each been charged with murder.

On April 10, police say they obtained a warrant for a fifth suspect, Kevin Antonio Saenz, 20.

Saenz was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on May 11 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Saenz was extradited from Virginia and arrived at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center June 2.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.