Fiery crash shuts down US 421 in Forsyth County (Winston-Salem Police)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A fiery crash on U.S. 421 forced crews to shut down the highway in Forsyth County.

At about 7:23 a.m., Forsyth County 911 reported a crash with injuries on U.S. 421 northbound, under the Jonestown Road bridge.

The crash involves multiple vehicles and a fire.

Crews shut down the highway.

Drivers are asked to use a detour at the Jonestown exit.

Winston-Salem police warn of “heavy congestion” due to the crash.