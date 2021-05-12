Fidelity Investments announces 500 new jobs coming to North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Fidelity Investments will bringing 500 new jobs to North Carolina, according to a news release Gov. Roy Cooper’s Press Office.

Fidelity will create a Regional Center for its Personal Investing business, adding 500 new jobs at its existing campus in Research Triangle Park over the next few quarters.

The company will begin hiring the 500 additional staff immediately. They intend to hire candidates with strong customer service skills, including those working in industries like hospitality and retail that may have been hit hardest by the pandemic, the release said.

“Today’s announcement shows that high quality talent builds the strongest foundation for long-term business relationships,” Cooper said. “Fidelity Investments has been a great partner with our state in helping to improve education and career opportunities, and we look forward to our continued success.”

North Carolinians interested in applying for these positions, which include primarily entry-level roles, should visit jobs.fidelity.com.