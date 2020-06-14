Female victim, shot airlifted to hospital in Winston-Salem

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a female victim was shot and airlifted to the hospital on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 7:03 p.m., police got a call from a male who said a female had been shot.

The caller said that he was taking the female to High Point Regional Hospital by personal vehicle. The actual location of the shooting is unknown at this time.

The female victim was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for trauma care.

High Point Police are still in the initial stages of this investigation which includes potential witness interviews and evidence collection.

No investigative details will be released at this time

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.