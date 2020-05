GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teen was injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Beaumont Avenue at 8:43 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

A 17-year-old girl was shot at least once. She was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released and there is no word on the victim’s condition.