Female victim accidentally shot in Kernersville, taken to the hospital

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A female victim was shot on accident and taken to the hospital Sunday, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release.

Officers with the KPD responded to 318 Nelson St. on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a female victim with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

They discovered that she was shot accidentally by another person in the home.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for non- life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Blake Jones.