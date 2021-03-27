FEMA mass vaccination site in Greensboro to pause drive-through vaccinations over weekend due to severe weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Due to the potential for severe weather over the weekend, the FEMA mass vaccination site at Four Seasons will stop drive-through vaccinations at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to the NC Department of Public Safety.

Drive-through vaccinations will resume the following mornings at 8 a.m.

Indoor vaccinations will continue without interruption.

People with a drive-through appointment for 1 p.m. or later on Saturday and Sunday can get vaccinated at the indoor clinic at Four Seasons Town Centre at the same appointment time.

For anyone who must have a drive-through appointment, appointments can be rescheduled by calling the state’s COVID-19 Help Center at 888-675-4567.

Officials are asking people with drive through appointments to reschedule only if absolutely necessary if they are not able to use the indoor clinic.