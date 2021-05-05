FEMA Mass Vaccination Site in Greensboro scaling back as demand declines

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Triad’s largest vaccine site is scaling back as demand declines.

A spokesperson for North Carolina Emergency Management says the federally supported site at Four Seasons Town Centre is averaging between 300 to 400 shots daily, compared to about 3,000 doses when the site first opened.

Demand slowed after states paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The site no longer requires appointments and there’s little to no wait.

“Since the demand has dropped off significantly, we’re in the process of scaling back the Air Force staff to about half, so about 80 of those folks are in the process of departing now,” said Keith Acree, with N.C. Emergency Management.

The site is expected to remain open until May 27.