‘Felt like I was dreaming’: Greensboro woman wins over $380,000

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rashanta Cunningham, of Greensboro, woke up around midnight on Thursday to an email letting her know she had won that night’s $387,726 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Cunningham, a catering coordinator for Sodexo at N.C. A&T, bought her ticket using Online Play through the lottery’s website on the night of the drawing.

That meant notification of her win came automatically to her.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t go back to sleep,” Cunningham said. “I remembered to check my email, and it said I had won, but it didn’t say the amount. So I thought they sent it by accident.”

She then went to the lottery’s website and realized it wasn’t an accident.

“I felt like I was dreaming,” Cunningham said.

She immediately shared the news of her good fortune with her son, who was in the next room and made a call to her parents.

Cunningham claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $274,318.

“I just want to put something away for each of my three grandchildren,” Cunningham said.

With the rest, she plans to “save it and invest.”